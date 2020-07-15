Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) -2.7% after-hours following the disclosure that its Noble Holding International unit elected not to make a ~$15M interest payment due today on its 7.75% senior notes due 2024.

Noble has a 30-day grace period before such non-payment constitutes an event of default.

The company says it is in talks with certain creditors about a potential consensual restructuring transaction.

Noble reported a Q1 GAAP loss of $1.1B in early May and hired Evercore to evaluate alternatives for its capital structure.