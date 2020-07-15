Trump backs off new sanctions against Chinese officials - Bloomberg

President Trump has ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials for now, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

He has indicated to aides that he doesn't want to further exacerbate tensions with Beijing.

This comes after Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act on Tuesday, bipartisan legislation passed by Congress that looks to penalize banks linked to Chinese interference in Hong Kong.

He also signed an executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong in the wake of China imposing a national security law on the former British colony.

