VMware (NYSE:VMW) has expanded its stock repurchase authorization by another $1B.

The current authorization has about $719 remaining; the updated authorization runs through the end of fiscal 2022.

The news comes alongside Dell's announcement that it was exploring spinning off its 81% stake in VMware.

VMware confirms it's formed a special board committee to handle spin-off discussions, and that it expects to negotiate a special cash dividend (that it expects would be funded in part through new debt).