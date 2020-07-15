Chevron (NYSE:CVX) restarted its 112K bbl/day Pasadena, Tex., refinery after completing a multi-unit overhaul that was extended because of COVID-19, Reuters reports.

The entire refinery was shut from mid-April until late last week, with the last units returning to production last night, according to the report.

Separately, Chevron tells Bloomberg it expects to begin exporting U.S. crude at its Empire, La., terminal this month, after upgrades were completed in May.

Empire now has ~1.9M barrels of crude storage and can now handle Aframax and Suezmax vessels for export of Heavy Louisiana Sweet and Mars quality crude oil.