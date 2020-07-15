Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -2.8% after-hours, giving back a bit of today's 16.2% surge, following news it sold four Holland America Line ships to undisclosed buyers and will postpone some cruises into 2022.

Earlier today, Carnival said it is seeking to raise ~$1.26B in a bond offering.

The company increased the size of the deal amid strong demand, and is now offering $775M of bonds after initially seeking $550M and hiking the euro tranche by €25M to €425M ($485M).

The dollar bonds will be offered at 10.5% and the euro notes will be offered at 10.125%, both a bit lower than originally proposed.

Carnival says the notes will be secured by a second priority lien, a lower priority of repayment in case of bankruptcy or liquidation of assets.

This is the company's third trip to the debt markets after COVID-19 brought business to a halt.

SunTrust analysts yesterday downgraded Carnival shares to Sell, anticipating continued investor disappointment as further starting date delays are announced.