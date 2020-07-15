O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) agrees to sell its Australia and New Zealand business unit to Visy Industries, one of the world's largest privately owned packaging and resource recovery companies.

O-I says gross proceeds on the sale and related sale-leaseback agreement with property management company Charter Hall will total ~A$947M (US$663M).

Also, the company issues downside earnings guidance for Q2, seeing EPS at roughly breakeven vs. $0.07 analyst consensus estimate.

O-I says June sales volumes fell ~3% Y/Y vs. an 18% drop in daily shipment levels for April and May; overall Q2 sales volumes fell ~15% from the prior year.

The company said last week it expects full-year volumes will decline 5%-10% vs. 2019.