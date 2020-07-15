China reportedly continues its buying spree of U.S. farm products, with private importers booking more U.S. soybeans, according to Reuters.

Chinese buyers booked at least five cargoes of U.S. soybeans today, or at least 300K metric tons, for shipment mostly in October and November from Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest ports, Reuters reports.

Since Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 3.26M mt in U.S. corn purchases by China along with 518K mt of soybeans and 320K mt of hard wheat.

But China would need to ramp up buying of U.S. farm products in the coming months to fulfill its Phase 1 commitment to import $36.5B in the first year of the deal signed in January; U.S. government data shows China imported slightly more than $6B worth of U.S. farm goods through May.

Yesterday, China reportedly booked its largest-ever purchase of U.S. corn at 1.762M metric tons.

ETFs: DBA, SOYB, CORN, WEAT, RJA, JJA, FUD, TAGS, UAG, ADZ