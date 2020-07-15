Recent IPO Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has a great story as a company, CNBC's Jim Cramer said in a feature on the company on Mad Money, noting it is "revolutionizing" a stale insurance industry ripe for disruption.

The chatbots the co. uses are perfect for the younger generation as "millenials hate talking to a human being" -- so if the upstart can acquire these clients, it has a payoff down the road as they age and spend more money on P&C insurance.

When you "drill" down, "there's a lot to like" he said, as the co. is getting $2 in annualized premiums for every $1 spent on marketing, and total customers nearly doubled y/y.

The worry, he said is on valuation, even though buyers of the stock are sold on the idea the co. is a disruptor. The company, though, is "burning through money" and "sooner or later" they will need to raise more capital. And the valuation "is nuts" at 26x sales, but Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) trades at 30X and "we love that one."

The important distinction, Cramer says is that Livongo is almost profitable. He advises waiting for a pullback in Lemonade.

It's a "buy" below $60. "Back up the truck" if shares get to $50, Cramer concluded.

