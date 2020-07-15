Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) support two hours ago: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly ... We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience."

Currently, verified accounts are unable to tweet (though some are trying to communicate with the unverified masses via retweets).

In addition to Elon Musk, Bill Gate, Kanye West, Uber, and Apple accounts being hacked, there's also Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg, and President Obama, among others.

Zerohedge mulls what's next: "That was fun ... Now comes the real fun: extortion of billionaires and presidents for billions in bitcoin in exchange for not leaking their direct messages to the public."

Shares are down 3.25% in after hours action.

