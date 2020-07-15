California Resources (NYSE:CRC) says it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with key creditors, to be implemented via Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company says it has received a commitment of more than $1B in debtor-in-possession financing from certain creditors to support its operations and be used to fully refinance its 2014 revolving credit facility.

California Resources says it has consistently operated within cash flow, but "unprecedented market conditions, including oversupply and reduced demand due to COVID-19, require that we further reduce our debt through a Chapter 11 process."

The company has been the subject of bankruptcy speculation for several weeks.