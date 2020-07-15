Total (TOT +0.7% ) says its average refining margin fell to its lowest since Q2 2014 during Q2, as demand for fuels collapsed due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Europe's biggest refiner says the variable cost margin for its plants fell to $14.30/mt, or ~$1.95/bbl, down from $26.30/mt in Q1 and $27.60/mt in the year-ago quarter.

Although European driving activity continues to rebound from lockdown lows in early April, Brent crude prices have jumped by nearly $15/bbl to surpass $40/bbl, while refining margins also have been hurt by pressure from a global oil product surplus.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in May that he expects Total's refineries to operate at 70% of capacity this year, ~15 percentage points below the 2019 average, "which is going to impact the cash flow from refining."

Total's 93K bbl/day Grandpuits refinery in France restarted operations in early June after several months of outages, while it reportedly is considering the conversion of the facility to a biorefinery.