SunTrust downgrades a raft of commercial aerospace stocks, saying it has become more negative on the sector and believes the downturn will be deeper and longer than expected.

Current global aviation metrics are recovering at a slower pace and believes production rates, after-market spending and aircraft backlogs still have more downside, says SunTrust analyst Michael Ciarmoli, according to Bloomberg.

The passenger aircraft market is oversupplied by ~9,000 planes, Ciarmoli also says.

The firm downgrades Triumph Group (TGI +0.1% ), Woodward (WWD +3.6% ) and RBC Bearings (ROLL +0.1% ) to Sell from Hold with respective price targets of $5, $47 and $85.