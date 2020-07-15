China economy recovers 3.2% in Q2

China Q2 GDP expands 3.2% Y/Y beating consensus of 2.5%, after contracting 6.8% in Q1 as stimulus helped to prop up economy and lockdown measures ended.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 11.5% vs. consensus of 9.6%.

Generally speaking, the national economy overcame the adverse impact of the epidemic in the first half gradually and demonstrated a momentum of restorative growth and gradual recovery, further manifesting its development resilience and vitality," China's NBS in a press release.

China's June industrial production rose 4.8% vs. consensus of 4.7%.

June retail sales unexpectedly fell 1.8%, missing consensus of +0.3%.

Meanwhile, President Trump has ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials for now, reports Bloomberg. China has ramped up U.S. crop purchases.