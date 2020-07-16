"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted following a day where hackers hijacked some of the platform's top accounts in attempt to siphon bitcoin from their social media followers.

What happened? "We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools," according to Twitter Support. "Internally, we've taken significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools while our investigation is ongoing. More updates to come as our investigation continues."

The breach specifically targeted verified badge accounts, or "Blue Checks," including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Joe Biden, President Obama, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) dropped 3.3% AH on the news, wiping out more than $1B from the company's market capitalization.

"The hijacking has again raised questions about the company's ability to combat disinformation on its platform and rekindled concerns about potential election interference with November just four months away," reads a headline from Bloomberg.