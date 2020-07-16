Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) Q2 highlights:

Total reported revenues were NOK30.95B (+14.8% Y/Y); Subscription and traffic revenues increased by 16% to NOK23.75B.

EBITDA of NOK14.3B (+19% Y/Y); EBITDA margin was 46.4% vs. 44.7% year ago.

FCF before M&A was NOK4.0B. Total FCF was NOK3.58B.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to 2.2x at the end quarter vs 2.3x in Q120.

CapEx excluding licences, spectrum and leases was NOK3.8B in the quarter, yielding a capex to sales ratio of 12%

Outlook for 2020: Telenor expect a low single digit percent decline in subscription and traffic revenues, stable organic EBITDA compared to 2019 and around 13% CapEx to sales.

The company says that it will continue to focus on cost management and CapEx to secure resilience in cash flow.

