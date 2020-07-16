The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a group of the world's top oil companies that aims to accelerate the industry response to climate change, have for the first time set targets to cut their combined greenhouse gas emissions as a proportion of production.

The average carbon intensity of their aggregated upstream oil and gas operations will be reduced to between 20 kg and 21 kg CO2e/boe by 2025, from a collective baseline of 23 kg CO2e/boe in 2017, while the goals could be extended to other sectors like LNG and refining in the future.

The OGCI includes BP (NYSE:BP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), CNPC (NYSE:PTR), Eni (NYSE:E), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY), Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT), which together account for over 30% of the world's oil and gas production.

Note: The plan is eclipsed by more ambitious targets set individually by the OGCI's European members like Shell, BP and Total.