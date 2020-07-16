Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) has priced its public offering of 8M common shares at $40.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $240M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.2M shares.

Net proceeds will be used to scale commercial and marketing activities, support continued R&D for drug discovery initiatives, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

Closing date is July 20.

Previously: Adaptive Biotech launches 8M-share stock offering (July 14)