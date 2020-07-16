Following a record first quarter in which a home-bound audience saw Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) add 15.8M new subscribers, all eyes are on the streamer's Q2 earnings report, which will be released after the close.

"Subscriber growth is key, then margins, then free cash flow," said Steve Birenberg of Northlake Capital Management, and don't forget forward-looking guidance.

While Netflix has said it expects 7.5M global paid net additions this time, recent analyst estimates have put the number as high as 12M-15M. As for earnings, consensus forecasts see EPS of $1.83, up from $0.60 a year earlier, and revenues of $6.08B, a nearly 24% increase Y/Y.

Thanks to the huge influx of subscribers, Netflix's stock has been one of the best S&P 500 performers this year, with a nearly 60% gain YTD.

That's propelled its market cap to $230B, exceeding that of rival Disney (Disney+) at $218B, AT&T (HBO Max) at $213B and Comcast (Peacock) at $190B.

Big moves ahead? As of Wednesday afternoon, Netflix options implied a 12% move in either direction on Friday, according to Garrett DeSimone, head quant at OptionMetrics.