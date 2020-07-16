In a major case surrounding data privacy, Europe's top court has invalidated the "Privacy Shield," an EU-U.S. framework used to transfer personal data across the Atlantic.

The ruling came in a clash between Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who has has challenged the tech giant's handling of EU citizens' data ever since Edward Snowden's spying revelations in 2013.

While the ruling does not mean an immediate halt to all data transfers outside the EU - the court upheld the validity of "Standard Contractual Clauses" to processors established in third countries - scrutiny over data transfers will be ramped up.

The EU and U.S. may also have to find a new system that guarantees that Europeans' data is afforded the same privacy protection in the U.S. as it is in the EU.