The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy on hold today after a series of extraordinary moves.

Asset purchases are also expected to remain steady, though there is a chance the central bank could tinker cash deposit rules to help lenders cope with the pain of negative interest rates.

Many are also seeking clarity on whether the ECB plans to spend all of its €1.3T Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or exit early if Europe's recovery beats expectations.

FTSE 100 -0.8% , CAC 40 -0.9% , DAX -0.9% , Euro Stoxx 50 -0.9% .

