Latest sanctions: U.S. slaps travel ban on Huawei employees

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on some employees of Chinese tech companies like Huawei over their role in providing "material support to the CCP regime that commits human rights abuses."

"Companies impacted by today's action include Huawei, an arm of the CCP's surveillance state that censors political dissidents and enables mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Telecommunications companies around the world should consider themselves on notice: If they are doing business with Huawei, they are doing business with human rights abusers."

Huawei said it was "disappointed" in the decision, which it called "unfair."