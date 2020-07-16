Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) reports addition of 233 hotel properties Y/Y on a net basis in Q2, and the number of rooms in operation was 575,911.

The company has 1,190 manachised and franchised hotels in the pipeline, as well as 22 leased hotels.

Blended occupancy rate declined 1810 bps Y/Y to 68.8; Blended average daily room rate slipped 22% Y/Y to RMB185; Blended RevPar squeezed 38.2% Y/Y to RMB127.

The company expects Q2 net revenues to decline 32%-34% Y/Y or 35%-37% if excluding the addition of Deutsche Hospitality vs. consensus of -33%.