Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to open a International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Milan known as ML5 offering state-of-the-art colocation, as well as a host of advanced interconnection services, including Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric and Equinix Internet Exchange

The ML5 IBX is the fourth data center for Equinix in Italy, due to open in Q1 2021.

The $51M first phase of ML5 is expected to provide a capacity of 500 cabinet equivalents and colocation space of ~15K square feet, and on completion of the planned future phases, it is expected to provide total capacity of more than 1,450 cabinet equivalents and colocation space of more than 45K square feet.

Press release