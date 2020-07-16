Futures slip as Shanghai plunges 4.5% following GDP data

Global markets are pulling back after a vaccine-induced rally, with Dow and S&P 500 futures off 0.7% and contracts tied to the Nasdaq nearly 1.5% lower .

Data overnight showed that China's economy grew 3.2% in annual terms in Q2, following a 6.8% contraction in the previous quarter, though that data failed to excite investors, with the Shanghai Composite down 4.5% and Hong Kong lower by 2% .

On the U.S. economic calendar, weekly jobless claims reported today are expected to decline for the 15th week in a row to 1.25M, while retail sales are forecast to have jumped 5% in June.

It will also be a busy day for earnings as Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix release quarterly results.

On the coronavirus front, Johns Hopkins University said late Wednesday that 67,632 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the U.S. over the previous 24 hours, marking a new national record.