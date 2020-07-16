Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) has submitted a patent application on potential use of Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb), to improve success of CAR-T therapy for cancer and other human diseases.

The patent application conveys inventions related to improving CAR-T expansion and/or survival using anti-CD-3 mAbs administered either alone or in combination with other co-stimulatory molecules.

Based on animal studies, the nasal and oral administration of Foralumab offers the potential for the immunotherapy of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in a safe manner by the induction of regulatory T-cells.