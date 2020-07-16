Following up on its initial announcement in January, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) reports detailed results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, THALES, evaluating blood thinner Brilinta (ticagrelor), administered with aspirin, for preventing new stroke events in patients with acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack. The data were just published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

90 mg of Brilinta taken twice daily with daily aspirin for 30 days reduced the rate of the primary composite endpoint of stroke and death by 17% (hazard ratio = 0.83) compared to aspirin alone, a statistically significant result.

The company's supplemental marketing application for this indication is currently under FDA review with an action date next quarter.