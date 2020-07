Blank check company Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (DFHT) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $125M IPO of 12.5M units at $10 per unit.

Each unit will consist of one share of Class A common stock and 1/5th of a five-year warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.50.

On July 1, it filed for a $144M IPO of ~14.4M units at $10 per unit, each consisting of one Class A share and 1/4th of a five-year warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.50.