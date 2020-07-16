Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) has entered into a supply agreement and patent license with VeEX.

VeEX develops next-generation test and monitoring solutions for telecommunication networks and services.

Both companies have agreed to a patent license related to cable leakage and pressure testing.

In addition, VeEX will be able to distribute the VIAVI Seeker HL Source Transmitter and pair it with a VeEX receiver for use in detecting cable signal leakage.

The terms of the supply agreement and patent license are not being disclosed.

