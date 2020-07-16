BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) inks a €2B battery supply deal with Sweden-based Northvolt to help its electrification push.

The agreement will see Northvolt manufacture the battery cells using renewable electricity at a new plant in northern Sweden and deliver them starting in 2024 as part of a long-term contract.

Northvolt will be BMW's third major supplier for the technology to follow China's Contemporary Amperex Technology and Samsung SDI.

Looking ahead, BMW plans to bring five electric vehicles to market through next year and offer more than 12 electric models by 2023.