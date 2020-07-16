Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) reports top-line decline of 8.4% in Q2, driven by lower volume/mix, a stronger U.S. dollar and lower selling prices.

Segment sales: Consumer Packaging +2% to $614.6M; Display and Packaging -20.4% to $107.3M; Paper and Industrial Converted Products -11.6% to $434.5M; Protective Solutions -31.9% to $89.1M.

Gross margin rate down 30 bps to 19.9% and operating margin rate fell 120 bps to 8.3%.

The company's bottom line results benefited from strong productivity, targeted cost savings and earnings from recent acquisitions.

The company expects Q3 tax rate of 25.5% and base EPS in the range of $0.73-$0.83 vs. in line with consensus of $0.81, assuming improvement in global macroeconomic conditions.

Previously: Sonoco Products EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 16)