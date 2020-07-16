The upgrades on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) keep on pouring from Wall Street, with Wedbush following up on ratings lifts from BMO and UBS earlier this week.

Wedbush takes its rating up to Outperform and assigns a price target of $36.00.

"We have long been among the most vocal of Harley-Davidson’s critics, and yet through both direct action and unintended circumstance, we now find the combination of potential demand drivers and margin opportunities to be extremely compelling," updates analyst James Hardiman.

"While somewhat slow to materialize, the 'outdoor play’ seems to have made its way to Harley-Davidson in terms of increased demand, while the company appears to be taking advantage of the pandemic by cleaning up some of its biggest deficiencies, notably: (1) an overabundance of used bike availability leading to a historically large price gap and adverse used to new sales ratio, (2) new bike inventory drift at the dealer level and (3) a cost structure more appropriate for 2015 demand levels than those of 2020," he suggests.