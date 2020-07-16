Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) inks an interim agreement with Neolpharma Pharmaceutical Group unit Cediprof for the exclusive supply and distribution of the latter's Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP. The contract runs until July 31, 2022, when the previously announced 10-year exclusive contract commences.

Under the terms of the deal, Lannett will pay Cediprof a transfer price plus a royalty on net profits.

Lannett expects to begin distribution on August 3, although it discloses that Cediprof's previous distribution partner disagrees with and may challenge the termination notice it received a few weeks ago.