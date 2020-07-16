Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q2 results:

Revenues: $18,336M (-10.8%); Consumer Health: $3,296M (-7.0%); Pharmaceutical: $10,752M (+2.1%); Medical Devices: $4,288M (-33.9%).

Key Product Sales: Remicade: $935M (-15.5%); Simponi/Simponi Aria: $546M (-3.0%); Stelara: $1,697M (+8.9%); Tremfya: $342M (+45.4%); Edurant/rilpivirine: $256M (+22.2%); Prezista/Prezcobix/Rezolsta/Symtuza: $510M (-4.7%); Darzalex: $901M (+16.3%); Invega Sustennn/Xeplion/Trinza/Trevicta: $879M (+7.5%); Imbruvica: $949M (+14.1%); Zytiga: $568M (-18.6%); Xarelto: $559M (+1.7%); Opsumit: $406M (+16.5%); Uptravi: $282M (+39.0%); Invokana/Invokamet: $179M (+1.6%); Procrit/Eprex: $136M (-25.6%).

Net Income: $3,626M (-35.3%); EPS: $1.36 (-34.6%); non-GAAP Net Income: $4,446M (-36.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.67 (-35.3%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $79.9B-81.4B from $77.5B-80.5B. The midpoint for analyst expectations was $79.7B; Non-GAAP EPS: $7.75-7.95 from $7.50-7.90 prior. The midpoint for analyst expectations was $7.75.

Shares are up 0.2% premarket.

Previously: Johnson & Johnson EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (July 16)