Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is downgraded by UBS to a Neutral rating from Buy on a call tied to valuation.

"We believe the stock is fairly valued at these levels as investors are already pricing in a high degree of expectations for forward subscriber/revenue growth and path toward profitability in the coming years," notes the firm.

UBS estimates the the market is assuming FY19 to FY22 total revenue CAGR out of Peloton of about 61%, which adds pressure to match those expectations.