"Total elimination of the 'conglomerate discount,' captured in our SOTP calculation, yields a future stock value as high as $80 in an optimal scenario," says the team at JPMorgan, adding Dell (NYSE:DELL) to its Analyst Focus List.

That would be more than 50% upside from yesterday's close of $52.68. Shares are currently higher by 8.6% to $57.21 following the company last night confirming its interest in spinning of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE:VMW).

VMware later announced a $1B boost to its buyback plan, and said it's formed a special board committee to deal with the spin-off discussions.