Silence Therapeutics announces that collaboration partner Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has exercised its option for exclusive global licenses for two additional complement-targeted RNAi candidates.

Under the terms of their July 2019 agreement, Silence will receive a $2M milestone payment upon the start of work for each asset, expected to begin "in due course."

Silence will be responsible for preclinical activities and development through Phase 1. MNK will take over from there. Silence is eligible for up to $10M in research milestones for each candidate and up to $703M in clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones and low double-digit-to-high-teens royalties on net sales.