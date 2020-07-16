The coronavirus is continuing to make major companies rethink how and where their staff work, with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) approving a new model that allow employees to work from where they are most productive.

"The aim is to enable employees worldwide to work on a mobile basis for an average of two or three days a week, whenever reasonable and feasible," said incoming CEO Roland Busch.

"These changes will also be associated with a different leadership style, one that focuses on outcomes rather than on time spent at the office."