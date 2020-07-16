Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Q2 adjusted EPS of 82 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 73 cents and fell from 83 cents in Q1.

The bank provided $844M for credit losses "given economic uncertainty and the stressed environment," said Chairman and CEO Kelly S. King.

The quarter's results were "driven by growth in earning assets, a strong performance from our investment banking group, a record quarter from our insurance brokerage group, and great results from our residential mortgage banking team," King said.

Q2 net interest income (taxable equivalent) $3.48B vs. $3.69B in Q1 and $1.71B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 core net interest margin was 2.67%, down 39 basis points form Q1.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $844M compares with $893M in Q1 and $172M in Q2 2019.

Total loans and leases held for investment at quarter end were $321.6B, up 27.5% Q/Q, primarily due to growth in the commercial portfolio.

Total deposits of $370.8B at quarter end increased 43.5% from the prior quarter.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

