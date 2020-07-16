TSMC (NYSE:TSM) reported Q2 net income of $4B (+81% Y/Y), shrugging off the U.S. ban of major customer Huawei and the coronavirus pandemic.

Total sales were up 34% Y/Y to $10.38B.

The company lifted its FY revenue growth forecast from "mid to high single digit percentage" to 20%. Tailwinds include the increased demand for computer and gaming equipment due to the stay-home orders, and the 5G build that includes Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup.

TSMC added another $1B to its capital budget, bringing the total to $17B for 2020.

TSM shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $66.20.

Previously: Taiwan Semiconductor reports Q2 results, guides Q3 revenue above consensus (Jul. 16 2020)