Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) makes a new commitment to have its global operations be carbon neutral for the decade through a series of interventions that protect, improve and restore nature.

The company says it will go beyond its existing Science Based Target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by additionally advancing a portfolio of natural climate solutions. The efforts are expected to deliver a carbon benefit that balances any remaining emissions over the next 10 years, allowing P&G operations to be carbon neutral for the decade. Based on current estimates, P&G will need to balance ~30M metric tons of carbon from 2020 to 2030.

Source: Press Release