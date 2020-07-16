Thinly traded small cap AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) jumps 92% premarket in reaction to its announcement that it has initiated the medium dose cohort in its 24-subject Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating Alzheimer's disease (AD) anti-Tau vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 in patients with early AD.

The company advanced to the next dose level based based on encouraging preliminary safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the low dose group.

It is developing the vaccine, designed to generate a specific antibody response against pathologic phospho-Tau proteins in the brain, with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

The estimated primary completion date is October 2022.