Citing the potential pandemic tailwind for front-office software, Citi starts Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS) with a Buy rating and $286 price target, a 32% upside to the last close.

Analyst Walter Pritchard says spending on this software is a "high priority" for companies, a trend that was accelerated by the pandemic.

Pritchard sees upside in HUB's focus on small and mid-sized businesses, "a less penetrated market."

The analyst sees HUB consolidating share during a recovery.