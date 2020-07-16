Bank of America upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to a Buy rating after having it lined up at Neutral.

"We believe there could be upside to our above consensus estimates of $0.95 for F2Q and $5.15 for F21 (ends January) on potential for sales and margin upside in both the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree divisions. For F2Q we believe stimulus supports our outlook for cont’d strength at the Family Dollar banner (our model assumes +14.0% F2Q comps) as well as a return to more normalized comp trends at the Dollar Tree banner that could be running above our +3.0% F2Q forecast," previews analyst Robert Ohmes.

BofA also sees improving discretionary trends at the Dollar Tree banner and successful clearing of excess seasonal inventory helping to support gross margins.

The firm takes its price objective up to $115 from $100 vs. the average sell-side price target of $104.36.