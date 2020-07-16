DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) +1.5% premarket has received the exclusive designation of Official Sports Betting Partner of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and upcoming Championship Series this July 25 – August 9, in addition to being named the sole and exclusive Regulated Gaming Sponsor of the 2020 Summer Tournament and it will also be the Presenting Sponsor of PLL Analytics across all PLL broadcasts.

The PLL and DraftKings have teamed up to create a proprietary lacrosse data analytics platform to inform fans about key trends and uncover lacrosse statistics for making informed bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the 2020 Summer Tournament, using real-time metrics.

The partnership enables DraftKings to leverage in-stadium rights with various TV and LED signage during each game and have access to PLL marks and logos on all its platforms and media channels for marketing purposes.

