Seeing the data center and 5G markets improving Jabil's (NYSE:JBL) growth profile, Goldman Sachs upgrades the company from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Mark Delaney expects "more sustainable top-line revenue growth and returns on invested capital" due to the exposure to these "better growth" markets.

Delaney says Jabil has done well to diversify its revenue stream, including diversifying within major customer Apple to mitigate the exposure risk.

Goldman raises Jabil's price target from $36 to $40, a 20% upside.