Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) names 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to the company's board of directors.

"Larry has been part of the Dick's Sporting Goods family for nearly 10 years, and we've gotten to know him very well," says Dick's CEO Ed Stack. Fitzgerald joined the Sports Matter Advisory Board of The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation in 2018 to help inspire and enable youth sports participation, and he recently purchased a minority ownership stake in the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Fitzgerald has more receptions than anyone in NFL history other than Jerry Rice.

Shares of Dick's have been on a hot streak since March 1, outperforming the S&P 500 Index and broad retail.

Source: Press Release