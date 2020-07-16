Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reports U.S. Company-owned same-store sales rose 16.9%, above consensus estimate of 15.8% and U.S. franchise same-store sales +16% above consensus estimate of +13.5% in Q2.

Global retail sales increased 5.1% (+8.4% excluding foreign currency impact).

Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 38.8%; Operating margin rate improved 70 bps to 17.8%.

Store count +859 Y/Y to 17,173.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and retired 12,295 shares of its common stock for ~$3.3M, or an average price of $269.14 per share.

Despite the COVID-19 impact, the company was able to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.78/share.

DPZ +1.3% premarket.

