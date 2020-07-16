The European Central Bank leaves its key interest rates unchanged and expects to keep them at their present or lower levels until the inflation outlook robustly converges close to, but below 2%.

Will continue purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program with a total cap of €1.35T.

Net purchases under the asset purchase program will continue at €20B per month, together with the purchases under the additional €120B temporary envelope until the end of 2020.

Continues to provide liquidity through its refinancing operations and says the latest operation in its targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) has received a "very high take-up of funds."

Some related ETFs: VGK, FXE, EUO, FEZ, HEDJ