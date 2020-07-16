Bank of America thinks the pandemic has pushed out in time its RV hangover thesis calling for a drop in industry demand.

"Given continued robust RV demand and the likelihood that activity could remain stronger for longer than we initially expected, we shift more positively on RV stocks. COVID-19 has at least temporarily altered consumer buying patterns in favor of outdoor activities and products such as RVs. As such, the normalization in industry volume associated with our RV hangover/replacement cycle thesis, which we expected to become increasingly evident in 2020, will more than likely not occur this year."

The firm upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Neutral from Underperform and lifts its price objective to $122 from $73 (based on an FY21 P/E multiple of 21X).

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is also upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and assigned a new price objective of $74 (based on a 2021 P/E multiple of 20X).

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is kept at Underperform. "We question the sustainability of current industry demand and believe risk exists that dealers will stock up on inventory with the expectation that the current sales pace is the new norm. We also believe a slower than expected economic recovery and high unemployment levels could challenge big-ticket, 100% discretionary purchases like RVs," warns the BofA analyst team.

The RV stocks have racked up some sizable gains this year.