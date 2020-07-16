Ahead of the Q2 results on July 29, BMO upgrades Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the target from $64 to $70, a 17% upside.

The firm expects CTSH's results to "gradually improve from a bottom in the June Q."

BMO says the stock's upside outweighs the downside, but the firm sees CTSH as a "longer-term journey."

More action: Wedbush lifts Cognizant from Neutral to Outperform with a $75 target, a 16% upside.

Consensus estimates for Q2 see $3.83B in revenue and $0.69 EPS.